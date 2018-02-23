Ritter, Armentrout take top awards from S.C. Office of Adult Education | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County Adult Education (CCAE) was awarded four recognitions for the 2016-17 School Year during the recent South Carolina Office of Adult Education Spring Training Institute’s Celebrating Our Success Awards Luncheon.

Joey Ritter was named the South Carolina Adult Education Full-Time Teacher of the Year for his efforts in the 2016-17 School Year and Ginger Armentrout received the S.C. Paraprofessional-Administrative Assistant of the Year Award.

Nominated by Adult Education Director Chris J. Horvath, Ritter teaches all subjects to his adult learners.

Currently in his 27th year of teaching, Ritter began his career as a high school algebra and geometry teacher at Ruffin, then moved to Walterboro High School in 1997.

“Recipients must go beyond the high-quality teaching, model professionalism and have examples of their efforts in adult education to apply for the award,” said Horvath. “Mr. Ritter is the first to arrive on campus every day and prepares our main campus for students and staff alike. On Tuesday and Thursday each week, he is the last to leave after class ends at 8 p.m. and all staff and all adult learners leave campus.

“Mr. Ritter is the only full-time teacher at CCAE,” said Horvath. He prepares adult learners to take and pass the four General Education Development (GED) Tests and assists learners preparing to take the three Work Keys Tests, as well as being the program’s Virtual Learning coordinator. He is a South Carolina Virtual Franchise Teacher in high school math.

“Mr. Ritter, along with Ginger Armentrout and additional team members, assisted in organizing our first graduation ceremony for recipients of both the S.C. High School Equivalency Diploma and the S.C. High School Diploma,” Horvath said. “Over the years, Ritter has assisted over 100 adult learners earn their S.C. High School Credentials. He also piloted our Edmodo initiative at the local level to ensure adult learners are digitally literate for the 21st Century. Ritter’s accomplishments are in keeping with the highest standards and traditions of Colleton County School District and the State of South Carolina. I am most proud of the fact he always places the long-term needs of the adult learner above the immediate needs of the program.”

“Ginger (Armentrout) is the program’s administrative assistant for CCAE where she wears many hats,” said Horvath. “She is one of three full-time positions at CCAE where she is routinely reported by adult learners as a major reason for their success. Having passed the GED and earned the S.C. High School Equivalency Diploma herself, she is passionate about adult learners, empathetic with them as they reach their goals and always focused on leading them beyond what they believe to be their limits.

“She is a considerable factor in our program’s success and an enduring example of leadership at every level,” said Horvath. She is cross-trained in multiple areas including finance, Pearson VUE Testing, ACT Testing, intake and orientation and partnership collaboration. She also helps adult learners stay connected to partner organizations, get transportation for education and training, secure access to medical and mental health care and have professional clothing for work.

Armentrout provides administrative and bookkeeping support to the S.C. Office of Adult Education (OAE), State Technical Assistance Network (STAN), Region IV. In this role, she supports the regional director, the regional training specialist located in Berkeley County, the regional Literacy Adult and Community Education System (LACES) Specialist located in Dorchester County and supports Professional Development (PD) for 14 counties and 10 adult education programs.

“Our program would not have been able to apply to become the regional training center without the support of CCSD and without Armentrout’s commitment to excellence,” said Horvath. “She always goes above her required responsibilities to ensure adult educators and learners receive the support they need to be successful. She processed the tedious required actions that led to nearly $14,000 in reimbursed state funds that were directly invested into the adult learners in Colleton County. I am most proud of her ability to build professional relationships that benefit the adult learner.”

Also, the CCAE Center and adult education practitioners were recognized for their collective commitment to “Preparing Every Learner Today for Tomorrow!” Adult education programs are funded based on adult learner performance. Funding is provided to CCAE when students increase their reading and math abilities as measured by the Tests of Adult Basic Education (TABE), earn a S.C. High School Equivalency Diploma or a S.C. High School Diploma, and earn a National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) by passing three Work Keys Tests. Colleton County Adult Education was ranked 9th out of 51 adult education programs and five non-profit organizations in S.C. for achieving the state’s post-testing goal.

“We were one of 15 adult education programs out of 51 and five NPOs to receive this award,” said Horvath.