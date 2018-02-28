Sparta Live

Real Estate for Rent | House for Rent in Ruffin | The Press and Standard

by | February 28, 2018 10:39 am

HOUSE For Rent: 2bdrm 1ba house in ruffin, large yard WITH CARPORT $550.00 per month with $550.00 deposit Call 843-562-2234

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Walterboro Live