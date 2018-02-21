Pressey captures lower state | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 9:34 am

By CINDY CROSBY

For the second year in a row, Colleton County High School junior Tyrese Pressey (182) wrestled his way to a AAAA Lower-State Individual title. After wins in the SCHSL AAAA Lower-State Wrestling Championships held this past Saturday at Beaufort High School, Pressey and Wyatt O’Quinn (126) will travel to the Anderson Civic Center on Feb. 23-24 to compete in the AAAA Individual State Championships.

“Tyrese won his first two matches to make it to the finals,” said Coach Packy Burke. “Ironically, he had to wrestle the same school (Myrtle Beach) as he did last year when he won his first lower-state title. Along the way, he had to beat the third-ranked wrestler (Pedro Reyes) in the 182-lb. division from North Myrtle Beach and the second-ranked wrestler (Curtis Wolfe) from Myrtle Beach in the finals.

“Tyrese held the lead for most of the match, but his opponent scored an escape with five seconds left in the match to tie the score and force overtime,” said Burke. “Tyrese wasted no time in overtime, securing a takedown to win his second consecutive AAAA title.”

Wyatt O’Quinn, a junior, lost his first match in Saturday’s competition, but battled back to a third-place finish in the Lower-State Championships. “It is the second year in a row Wyatt has qualified for the AAAA State Tournament,” said Burke. “He has the potential to win it all.”