Pressey and O’Quinn earn top finishes in AAAA State Finals | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 11:30 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School wrestling team members Tyrese Pressey and Wyatt O’Quinn competed in the SCHSL AAAA Individual State Wrestling Championships held Saturday Feb. 23-24 in Anderson. Pressey (182), a junior, battled his way to a runner-up finish in the finals. O’Quinn, also a junior, garnered a fourth-place finish in the 126-lb. weight classification.

O’Quinn lost round one Friday evening to Bo Wooten (senior) from Belton Honea Path by a score of 9-7. He rebounded the following day to earn a pin over Bryson Mclees from Traveler’s Rest in 1:50.

His next match was against Hilton Head High School’s Kyle Riddle, who defeated O’Quinn the previous weekend at Lower-State. “Wyatt prevailed in this match and won 8-5 to put him in the consolation finals to once again face Bo Wooten for a chance at third place,” said Coach Packy Burke. “Although Wyatt fought hard, he once again was defeated by Wooten (7-6). Wooten lost his semi-final match to Marcus Spann of Beaufort.”

Pressey earned a 4-1 win in round one of the competition against Jabari Hampton, a senior from Ridgeview High School.

“The win earned him a spot in the semi-finals against North Myrtle Beach’s Curtis Wolfe,” said Burke. “Pressey eventually won 7-6 after being down 5-1 in the last period. In the final match, Tyrese wrestled Eastside’s Chase Barnes and was pinned in the final moments of the second period, placing second.

“I expect both Wyatt and Tyrese to return to the state tournament next season,” said Burke. “They have made plans to compete in the off-season and will represent South Carolina with Team Palmetto at the National Tournament in Freestyle and Greco-Roman. Now that they have had two years of experience on the big stage, the goal remains the same — to make history for CCHS and win it all as seniors.”