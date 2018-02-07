Polk leads Hawks against Eagles | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 11:52 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity boys’ basketball team fell to 0-17 and 0-10 following a loss to Hilton Head Christian (60-36) Tuesday Jan. 30 at home.

The War Hawks were led by Brandon Polk with 12 points, and Jessie Murdaugh added nine points.

“We just played slow and we got out run,” said Coach Charlie Brown.

“It has been a long season for the guys. It is an uphill climb that we have approached several times this year, then we seem to have a setback — whether it is injuries or the flu bug that we cannot seem to shake.

“We will continue to give our best effort — as a coach, that is all I can ask of anyone. I have explained that we will have a complete off-season program that will assist us greatly for next year.”