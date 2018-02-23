Phil Noble, candidate for governor: It’s time to stop kicking the can | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:06 am

Phil Noble says its time for state government to quit kicking the can down the road.

Noble, one of three announced candidates in the Democratic primary in the race for South Carolina governor, said that as a political outsider, he would be the only one to do it.

“The legislature cuts corrupt deals, kicks the can down the road and nothing ever happens,” Noble said.

They kicked the can on the state’s pensions. “In the late 1990s we were in the black; now we have a $20 billion pension deficient.” To manage the pension’s resources, he suggested, “We hired guys who rode around in yellow Lamborghinis. The state ended up with the highest rates of fees and the lowest returns.”

He said state officials did the same thing with the state’s highways. “We kicked the can down the highway for years and years and would not fix our highways.” Noble said. That can got kicked, “not one year, not two years but for 20 years.”

They kicked the can down the road on education. Now the state continually finds itself at the bottom when the quality of education is measured nationally.

Now, Noble said, state residents are seeing the results of state officials kicking the can on utilities.

The factors that led to SCANA abandoning its construction of V.C. Summer nuclear power plants, Noble said, “did not happen overnight. It happened because the legislature has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the utilities. They are bought and paid for.

“They passed this bill (that allowed the utilities to increase their rates to pay for the nuclear construction), sat back for 10 years and said let it rip. It did.”

The utility controversy, Noble said, has changed the narrative in the next governor’s race. “It creates this environment where it is not so much Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative. It is status quo versus outsider, it is reform versus more of the same, it is corruption versus transparency. I think those are the issues that matter the most in this election.”

Noble, who wrote a regular column for the state’s newspapers, also wrote about the utilities dilemma before the crash. “I called it the impending robbery of South Carolina.”

His column, he said, offered a quote from Woody Guthrie. “Some men rob you with a six gun, some men rob you with a fountain pen. We are getting ready to get robbed with a fountain pen. Seven thousand dollars per family for a power plant that will never be built to provide juice that we will never benefit from and they want us to pay for it for the next 40 years.”

The solution “is real simple,” Noble said. “We want all our money back and people ought to go to jail.”

He says he is the only gubernatorial candidate to call on the South Carolina Attorney General to name a special prosecutor to investigate the utility meltdown. “He ignored it,” Noble said.

When the utility can could not be kicked any further, Noble said, the statehouse decided to appoint a committee to investigate the utilities.

The committee has 32 members, and Noble pointed out “every single one of them took money from the utilities.”

When the committee was formed, Noble said, he suggested the 170 legislators who received funds from the utilities give back those campaign donations. “Four gave the money back,” Noble said.

He suggested to voters that “if anybody, Republican or Democrat, stands up before you and says they are for utility reform, ask them two questions. ‘Did you take their money? Did you give it back?’

“If they say they want to clean up corruption in the state house, ask them: ‘Did you take PAC money? Did you give it back?’”

“It is not a Republican or Democratic problem, it is an incumbent problem,” Noble said, noting that the PAC money that fuels South Carolina’s pay-to-play style of state government goes to both Republican and Democratic legislators. But Republicans are in the majority in the state house, the Democrats “are just down there in the minority and they get chump change. They don’t get hundreds of thousands of dollars when they hand out the money up there.”

Noble suggested when choosing a candidate for governor, find out where their money is coming from. “I am the only candidate who does not take PAC money. Now they are beating the **** out of me financially, but that is OK. If you are going to be for something, you ought to stand up for it.

“You’ve got the state house insiders, lobbyists, political action committees and corporate lawyers on one side. Over here, you have someone who has never held public office but has been involved in this state for 30 years, someone who won’t take PAC money, I am independent from those folks, I have a very different view on what this state needs,” Noble said.

Although making his first bid for public office, Noble, a Charleston businessman, has become known throughout the state by his philanthropic works.

“Over the last 30 years, I have worked in community and non-profit projects all over this state. I started the Palmetto Project 35 years ago — since then they have done 200-300 projects in health care, race relations, education,” he said.

He worked with medical professional to begin Well Vista, which provides free prescription drugs and medical services for people who could not afford them.

“We started something called One Laptop Per Child in South Carolina. We raised $1 million, plus got thousands of laptops in Corridor of Shame schools, the worst performing schools in the state,” he added.

Another project, World Class Scholars, is getting started in Walterboro, Noble said. “It connects kids in South Carolina with schools around the world. They are getting connected with schools in China, in Kenya and in five other places over internet, and once a week, they learn together. There are kids who have never been out of Colleton County who now have friends in China.

“I have been doing that stuff for 35 or 40 years in this state, all over the state,” Noble said.

Noble said he recently told a voter, “If you are happy with what we have got, if you are happy with the schools, if you are happy with utilities that run the state, then vote for the folks who gave you that. You ought to vote for them because you will get more of that.”

“But if you want something different, if you want somebody who says we are going to blow it up, you have only one choice, in my opinion.”