Pedestrian killed on Bells Highway | News | The Press and Standard

Pedestrian killed on Bells Highway

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:32 pm

A 68-year-old man was killed the evening of Feb. 26 when he was struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Bells Highway and Wayne Street.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said Frank Bustamante, 68, was pronounced dead at the Emergency Department of the Colleton Medical Center shortly after the accident, which occurred at 8:25 p.m.

Harvey listed the cause of death as multiple trauma. He said that Bustamante’s identification card listed Goose Creek as his residence, but Bustamante had been residing in the Walterboro area at the time of his death. But Harvey could not establish a specific address for Bustamante.

According to the accident report filed by the Walterboro Police Department, a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy happened upon the accident and was in the process of performing CPR on Bustamante when city police arrived.

When the ambulance containing a paramedic squad from Colleton County Fire-Rescue arrived on the scene, they continued treatment and transported him to the medical center.

The driver of the motor vehicle that stuck Bustamante and a witness who had been traveling behind that driver told police they were traveling into town in the curb-side lane of Bells Highway when Bustamante walked into the roadway. The driver of the motor vehicle said he did not have time to stop when the man suddenly appeared.