Park, new library branch on tap | Cottageville Council | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:35 am

By JULIE HOFF

If all goes well, Cottageville’s branch of the Colleton County library and the town’s new park should simultaneously open in March at the municipal complex on Salley Ackerman Drive.

“That’s what we’re hoping for,” Mayor Tim Grimsley said at council’s regular meeting on Feb. 5.

Both projects have been the result of tireless work by town officials. Councilman Betty Rhode, a retired media specialist and head of the town’s special projects committee, has pushed for a library branch for seven years, w hile Grimsley has spearheaded efforts to create a town oasis that includes a walking path, restrooms and picnic shelter.

Colleton County Council has allocated $30,000 to support the library branch, and Grimsley said the Friends of the Colleton County Library, a volunteer fund-raising and events committee, has donated $5,000 towards salaries for employees of the library. The library will initially be open on a part-time basis, Grimsley said. He and Rhode have both emphasized that residents must visit the library for it to succeed. An empty library won’t stay open for long, Rhode said.

At the meeting, Grimsley reported that Rhode, who was injured in a fall several months ago, was unable to attend but is on the road to recovery. “One thing I’ve always said, I’m going to get Miss Betty her library,” he said.

In other developments, Grimsley said he’s trying to obtain a grant that would fund demolition of the old school building on Salley Ackerman — not the gym or so-called kindergarten building, but the decaying brick schoolhouse. Bringing it up to code would be cost-prohibitive, and the decrepit structure could be a public safety hazard in its current condition, Grimsley said.