Parents arrested in Stair investigation | News | The Press and Standard

The parents of one of the juveniles allegedly sexually assaulted by Ralph Stair have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Christyne A. Lehr, 40, turned herself in to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 20.

Lehr, accompanied by an attorney, was taken into custody on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child.

During an appearance before a Colleton County Magistrate, she was given a $5,000 cash surety bond.

On the morning of Feb. 23, her husband Eric Lehr surrendered to an agent of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in Dorchester County. SLED handled issuing the arrest warrant for Eric Lehr.

According to the affidavit filed with the arrest warrant for Christyne Lehr, the couple’s 16-year-old daughter reportedly told her parents in August of 2017 she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Stair while in the radio room of the Overcomer Ministries compound at 12680 Augusta Highway.

Christyne Lehr, according to the affidavit, allegedly told her daughter she would take care of it and if he did anything wrong, then God would punish him.

When the alleged sexual assault went unreported by her parents for two months, the juvenile victim notified law enforcement.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Sgt. Edward J. Marcurella Jr., the lead detective on the case, testified at Stair’s Feb. 13 preliminary hearing that he had unserved arrest warrants filed against parents, based on their alleged attempts to keep the incidents from law enforcement investigators.

Stair was arrested on eight criminal charges on Dec. 18 following a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began after two videos were posted on the Internet. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation joined the investigation, which is continuing.