Off the Field | Kari Te’Aisha Edwards | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:20 am

Kari Te’Aisha Edwards is a junior at Colleton County High School, where she plays basketball and participates in track for the Lady Cougars. She is the daughter of Lephine Dorine Edwards of Green Pond. Her grandparents are Mary L. Edwards and Harvey F. Edwards. A member of the National Honor Society, Kari is an honor roll student and maintains a 4.2 GPA.

Athletic Awards: In basketball, I have received several plaques for multiple things such as MVP and Most Improved Player. Also, in track, I was recognized for being a state qualifier.

College Interest: The Art Institution of Atlanta is my dream college, but there are others such as Johnson and Wales Culinary School or Trident Technical College that I am considering. Eventually, I would like to pursue a career in the military.

Collegiate Athletics: If I were to play a sport in college, it would be basketball.

On Basketball: My favorite sport is basketball because it is more than just a game to me. It has helped me through emotional and physical downfalls which I have endured. Basketball is just where my heart is.

Role Model: My mother, because she is a strong person and has taught me that no matter where life may take you, if God is with you, you can accomplish anything.

Powerful High School Lesson: Everyone is not trustworthy —nor your friend. At the end of the day, the only person you have is yourself.

Standout Coach: Coach Perry Smalls, because even though we may not always see eye to eye, he has helped me become the player I am today. He often tells me about the amount of confidence he has in me and reminds me when I’m not playing to the best of my ability or when I am not doing everything he knows I’m capable of. I am very appreciative of him.

Surprising Kari Fact: My career goal is to be a Chef, but there is so much food that I dislike.

On CCHS: I love that CCHS is trying to make everyone feel accepted and comfortable in their learning environment by being stricter on bullying. I dislike that the school doesn’t do enough activities or events to let students actually enjoy their high school years. Overall, I have made many memories with great people that I am glad to call my friends. Even though every day may not have been good, I have enjoyed high school. Though I have one more year to go, and I’m looking forward to new beginnings and memories.