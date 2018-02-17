Off the Field | Joshua Eugene Padgett | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 1:20 pm

Joshua Eugene Padgett is a senior at Colleton Prep Academy where he plays football and basketball for the War Hawks. He is the son of Amanda Lane and Michael Padgett of Walterboro. His grandparents are Brenda Garnsey and the late Eugene Padgett. While attending CCHS, Joshua was a member of Cougar Men of Distinction. An Honor Roll student, Joshua maintains a 3.8 GPA.

Athletic Awards: Football – Most Improved Defensive Player (2016)

College Interest: University of South Carolina – Bluffton, University of South Carolina – Columbia and Coastal Carolina

Intended Field of Study: Business or engineering

Collegiate Athletics: I am not planning on pursuing sports in college currently.

On Football: When playing football, I love the adrenaline rush before and during a game. I also love the relationships I’ve developed with my teammates through the years.

Role Model: My role model was my late grandfather Eugene Padgett – he taught me everything I know.

Powerful High School Lesson: Sometimes you must to learn to forgive and forget.

Standout Coach: Coach Jeremy Ware, my defensive back coach at CPA, taught me a lot of things about the game of football. He has made an impact on me athletically and improved my mental game.

Surprising Joshua Fact: I love banana baby food.

On CPA: I love the food at Colleton Prep. Honestly, I would not change a thing about the high school that I attend. I have made many great memories there that will last a lifetime. I have enjoyed my high school career!