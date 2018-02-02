Off the Field | Anne Garrett Carter | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:46 am

Anne Garrett Carter is a junior at Colleton Prep Academy where she plays basketball and softball for the Lady Hawks. She is the daughter of Paige Bates and Garrett Carter, both of Walterboro. Her grandparents are Anne Farish and the late Bill Farish, Patricia Carter, and Marvin Carter. Garrett is a member of the National Honor Society, Youth Leadership Colleton and a Graduation Marshall. She maintains a 5.14 GPA.

Academic Awards: Highest Average Biology I and II, English III, Geometry, Algebra II, and World History

Athletic Awards: Softball Most Valuable Player, All-Region, North-South All-Star, High School Sports Report (2017) Basketball All-Region (2017)

College Interest: I am interested in attending the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, or the College of Charleston.

Intended Field of Study: Biology

Collegiate Athletics: If the opportunity presents itself, I would enjoy playing collegiate softball.

On Softball: My favorite thing about the game of softball by far is being on the field with my teammates, working hard together to achieve a common goal. Softball has taught me how to take defeat with dignity, put others before myself, and the game has taught me to never give up. It’s a unique game that demands many different skills from each player such as communication, perseverance, presence, self-discipline and loyalty. I love that the tools and lessons I have learned on the field will carry with me throughout my lifetime.

Role Model: I consider my sister, Brittan, to be my biggest role model. She is probably the kindest, most selfless person I have ever met. I hope that one day I can have the heart that she possesses. She works hard and never gives up on anything and she motivates me to strive for my goals and to give my all at everything I do.

Powerful High School Lesson: The biggest lesson I have learned in high school is that you must work hard to achieve your goals. You can’t expect things to be handed to you if you don’t put in the effort. Hard work is the baseline for all great achievements.

Standout Coach: My dad, by far, has made the biggest difference in my softball career. He has coached me throughout all my years of playing, and he has worked with me to become a better player. If I am having trouble with my batting or pitching, he always has a solution that fixes the problem. I’m very thankful for the time he has put in over the years to help me be the best I can be on and off the field.

Surprising Anne Garrett Fact: A surprising fact about myself is that I can wiggle my ears and shake my eyes.

On CPA: I love that Colleton Prep is a very family-oriented, tight-knit community. I feel as if I go to school with my brothers and sisters each day, and I enjoy having that constant support and being in that type of environment.