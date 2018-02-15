Nine named to All-State band | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 1:04 pm

The following Band of Blue members have been selected to the 2018 SCBDA All State Band and Region 4 Honor Bands:

• William Finigan – 6th Chair Clinic Tuba William will attend the All State Band Clinic at Furman University on March 16-18.

Earning Region Band Chairs from the Band of Blue:

• Logan Bailey, 15th Chair Clinic Trumpet

• Sydney Howard, 1st Alternate Clinic Clarinet

• Jermia Christian, 4th Alternate Clinic Tuba

• Maria Manaeva, 15th Chair Senior Clarinet

• Anthony Crimley, 8th chair Senior Trombone

• Cassidy Carter, 5th Alternate Senior Flute

• Shakayla Gill, 8th Alternate Clarinet

• Robert Dent, 1st Alternate Senior Euphonium

These students auditioned against over 1,000 Lowcountry band students to earn their positions. These band members will be attending and performing at the Region 4 Band Clinic at Charleston School of the Arts on Feb. 23-24.