Nine named to All-State band | Sports | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | February 15, 2018 5:00 pm
The following Band of Blue members have been selected to the 2018 SCBDA All State Band and Region 4 Honor Bands:
• William Finigan – 6th Chair Clinic Tuba William will attend the All State Band Clinic at Furman University on March 16-18.
Earning Region Band Chairs from the Band of Blue:
• Logan Bailey, 15th Chair Clinic Trumpet
• Sydney Howard, 1st Alternate Clinic Clarinet
• Jermia Christian, 4th Alternate Clinic Tuba
• Maria Manaeva, 15th Chair Senior Clarinet
• Anthony Crimley, 8th chair Senior Trombone
• Cassidy Carter, 5th Alternate Senior Flute
• Shakayla Gill, 8th Alternate Clarinet
• Robert Dent, 1st Alternate Senior Euphonium
These students auditioned against over 1,000 Lowcountry band students to earn their positions. These band members will be attending and performing at the Region 4 Band Clinic at Charleston School of the Arts on Feb. 23-24.
