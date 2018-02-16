Neyles Community Center construction contracts issued | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 1:48 pm

Members of Colleton County Council approved issuing two contracts concerning quality of life enhancement projects during the Feb.6 session.

Council authorized a resolution that gives a design-build contract to Mitchell Construction Company to construct the new Neyles Community Center.

The county, working with the Neyles Community Center Board of Directors, obtained proposals from three companies seeking to undertake the design and construction of the new center. The board of directors reviewed the proposals and determined that Mitchell Construction Company recorded the highest score. The funding for the project comes from a Sports Development Marketing Program Grant the Neyles Community Center board received through the assistance of S.C. Sen. Margie Bright Mathews (D-Walterboro) and S.C. Rep. Robert Brown (D-Hollywood).

Mitchell will be required to construct a new center that meets the needs of the Neyles Community while at the same time limiting spending to the $400,000 contained in the grant.

Council also approved a resolution that hires Martin & Son Contracting, Inc. to undertake a portion of the second phase construction of the ACE Trail project.

Under the terms of the contract, Martin & Sons, the low bidder among five contractors submitting bids, will undertake the clearing of the trees and brush on the next section of the abandoned railway line slated to be the second phase of the ACE Trail hike-bike trail that runs beside Green Pond Highway.

Funding for the project, $44,884, comes from the Planning and Development Department’s fiscal year 2018 budget.

Colleton County Planning Director Phillip Slayter said because there was a lack of state funding at this time, the decision was made to use a portion of his department’s funds to clear the vegetation from the next one-mile section of the trail, between Clover Hill Road and Cyrus Lane. That, he explained, will have the trail ready for the rest of the work when funding becomes available.

The first phase of the trail work was completed last year. The trail begins in Green Pond at Folly Creek Lane and continues for 1.83 miles.

• Council members also approved a fund transfer of $34,747.01 from the E-911 Fund 141 to the funding for the construction of the Law Enforcement Center.

The initial Law Enforcement Center budget had $100,000 allocated for equipment and furniture to be installed in the 911 Center portion of the new building. The equipment needed came with a $134,747.01 price tag.

• Council gave first reading to an ordinance that would authorize the rezoning of a one-half acre parcel of land on Sniders Highway. The zoning on the land would be changed from Rural Development to Community Commercial if the ordinance is approved.

• Benjamin W. Kennedy, C. Scott Craven and Mark Tomedolskey were appointed to vacancies in the Colleton County Recreation Commission.

• Council members authorized advertising to fill three vacancies on the Board of Adjustments and Appeals; two vacancies on the Board of Assessment Appeals; three vacancies on Keep Colleton Beautiful; two vacancies on the Lowcountry Regional Transportation Authority; two vacancies on the Colleton County Memorial Library Board; and a vacancy on the Colleton County Land Use Zoning Board of Appeals.

• An official of the Lowcountry Council of Governments attended the council session to conduct a public hearing that will lead to council members establishing a list of priorities for housing, public facilities and economic development required by the Community Development Block Grant program.

• Kay Maxwell of the Southern Carolina Alliance visited council to provide members a quarterly report of the economic development board’s work.