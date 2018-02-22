New school times? | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 9:50 am

School district seeking input on changing hours of school day.

Colleton County School District has started surveying residents for comments on a proposed plan to change the start and end times for the school year.

The changes, if approved, would be implemented at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Operations Cliff Warren said school officials are seeking input from students, parents, employees and the community regarding proposed changes.

This week, the school district began gathering input on the proposal. School officials are encouraging students, parents, employees and the community to visit the district website and complete the survey (http://www.colletonsd.org/?DivisionID=23599) to share their thoughts on the proposed options. The on-line survey will end March 8.

Additionally, the district will host a series of Town Hall meetings to discuss this topic and other district priorities, on the following dates at 6 p.m.:

Feb. 27: Forest Hills Elementary School

March 8: Bells Elementary

March 12: Cottageville Elementary

March 19: Hendersonville Elementary.

The district must make changes to the start and end times for a number of reasons. Currently, 55 percent of Colleton’s students ride buses on 88 routes, covering 7,070 miles daily by 70 bus drivers with 16 full and part-time monitors. Of the 88 routes, 18 are without an assigned bus driver, requiring 18 double runs each day.

This results in some students being picked up as early as 5:25 a.m., arriving at school as early as 6:45 a.m., remaining at school as late as 4:10 p.m. and getting home as late as 5:45 p.m.

Many students are unavoidably late to school, resulting in lost instructional time. In addition, many students experience early pickup and late drop-off, especially middle and high school students, as well as long waits and route times due to the large geographical area of the county.

Safety issues are also created due to early arrivals and late departures at schools.

Lastly, the current start and end times do not allow the district to utilize its current transportation staff effectively.

A working team was created, as directed by School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster, consisting of a wide representation of internal and external stakeholders.

The team met several times throughout the year to talk with surrounding districts that face the same challenges, research the topic, and run route simulations for the district to develop the two proposed options (see graphics.)

For additional information contact Warren or Director of Transportation Gary Bradley, 843-782-4510, email newschooltime@colleton.k12.sc.us or visit http://www.colletonsd.org/?DivisionID=23599 to take the survey.