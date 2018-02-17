New emergency volunteers complete course | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 1:25 pm

What if a natural disaster struck Colleton County? Are you prepared?

Natural disasters can happen without warning. Colleton County is no exception. But what’s scarier than hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes or fire is that too many people don’t realize they’re unprepared for such an event until it’s too late.

On Saturday Feb. 10, Colleton County completed its 15th CERT training. The newly trained CERT members went through two weeks of training that started on Jan. 30.

Adrienne Stokes, Jason Warren, Richard LaPresta and Joshua Bartel completed their training Saturday, becoming certified CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) members.

Free CERT training is available to Colleton County residents. Participants will gain skills in emergency preparedness and mitigation techniques such as disaster preparedness; fire suppression; disaster medical operations: triage and treating life threatening injuries; disaster medical operations: assessment treatment, and hygiene, light search and rescue; team organization and disaster psychology and terrorism awareness.

Trained Colleton County CERT members have been activated and responded to disasters such as the 2015 flood, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017, as well as participating in various exercises from damage assessment to GRID EX (Communication).

Colleton County Emergency Preparedness is thankful for the efforts and recognizes all CERT members, said Sirena Memminger of CCEPA. Highest honors go to:

• William Smith, Vivian McFadden and Thelma Ackerman, Longest Serving Members and original CERT members since 2004, each serving the community for 14 years.

• Dana Cheney, Most Hours Served in 2016.

• Jessie Gooding, Most Hours Served in 2017.

For residents interested in CERT training and learning essential preparedness skills in the event of a disaster, contact the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency at (843) 549-5632.