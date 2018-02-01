Nate Bristow running for county council post | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:39 am

Local business owner Nate Bristow has announced that he will run for the at-large post on Colleton County Council in the Republican primary.

The post is currently held by Gene Whetsell.

Bristow is the oldest grandson of the late W.S. “Billie” Baldwin of Bennetts Point, who held county council’s at-large post during the 1960s and 1970s. “I love Colleton County and the people that live here. They deserve a fresh new voice who will represent them with better solutions and integrity,” said Bristow.

Bristow owns and operates Tommy’s Auto & Diesel LLC. He added that he has served Colleton County with great pride and integrity as a volunteer firefighter for the last 25 years.

Bristow, together with his wife, Brenda, and four children, have invested lots of time into the people in Colleton County by believing in their goals and dreams, he said.

He and his family are active members of RockSolid Church in Walterboro and are firmly rooted in their faith.

“I look forward to being an independent voice on the council who will represent the residents of Colleton County, not the corporations or special interests,” Bristow said. “Colleton County is a business and the residents are the customers, who deserve a change in the services being provided.”

He has been a recipient of the following awards:

• Firefighter of the Year

• Elk of the Year

• WreckMaster “Top Ten”

• American Towmans “HERO Award”

• WreckMaster “Student of the Class”

The filing period for statements of candidacy will begin March 16 and close March 30. The primary will be held on June 12, with the election on Nov. 6.

More information about Nate Bristow and his campaign can be found on his website, https://natebristow.com. The site includes biographical information about Bristow and a calendar of upcoming events, as well as his positions on many of the important issues affecting Colleton County.