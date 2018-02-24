Name released in shooting incident | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 24, 2018 at 5:02 pm

The man killed in this morning’s shooting was Donovn Blevins, 27, of Fort Benning, Ga. He was in the U.S. Army.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter said that he pronounced Blevins dead at the scene at 9:30 a.m.

He is attributing the cause of death to multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy will be done at MUSC on .

Deputy Coroners Wayne Walker and Chuck Walker assisted in the investigation.