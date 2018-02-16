Mixon named Realtor of the Year | News | The Press and Standard

By JULIE HOFF

At an age when most people are playing golf or rocking on the porch, Walterboro Realtor Robert Mixon is busier than ever.

At a recent awards luncheon, Mixon was named the Walterboro Board of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year Award for his work at Coldwell Banker Todd Land Agency. He was also the top salesman in his office in 2017.

Mixon, 78, who retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol after 29 years, said putting God first in his life “has made all the difference.”

An usher at Antioch Baptist Church, Mixon said that early in 2017, he challenged the congregation “to praise God more and love one another more, and see how prosperous we’ll be in 2017… and it worked out.”

Before becoming a trooper, Mixon served four years in the Air Force in the U.S., Okinawa, Germany and Italy. Afterward, he also served 21 years in the reserves.

A Jacksonboro native who now lives in Walterboro, Mixon got started in real estate after retiring from the Highway Patrol on Dec. 31, 2003. He earned his realtor’s license and went to work with Joe Williams United Country Real Estate.

“I had bought a house through Joe and he said, ‘Why don’t you come to work with me?’” Mixon recalled. “After I went to school and got my real estate license, I went to see him and said, ‘Were you serious about me working for you?’”

After several years with Williams, in 2010 Mixon joined the Todd Land Agency. His motto is “Don’t make a move without me,” and he especially enjoys helping first-time homebuyers.

“I take my time with them because they’re nervous,” he said. A first-time buyer might purchase a modest home, but “They’ll come back to you when they’re ready to move up,” he noted.

In addition to being active in his church, Mixon is also the first vice-chairman of the Colleton County NAACP.

Mixon is “an outstanding realtor,” Land said. “He’s committed to his work and also to public service, and that makes him stand out. Anybody can sell real estate, but it’s also about community involvement, and he’s been in the service sector all of his life.”

“I enjoy what I do,” Mixon said. “Having the support of my wife and family has been wonderful, because I put in a lot of hours [at work].”

He and his wife, Sylvia, have been married for 23 years; she operates a daycare center, Precious Moments.