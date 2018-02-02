Missing men found slain | The Press and Standard

On at 11:35 a.m. the silver Nissan Versa that Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for in reference to two missing adults was located in a wooded area off Jones Swamp Road, west of Walterboro city limits. Inside the vehicle were the bodies of the two Walterboro men who had last been seen in the vehicle: the driver Brandon Dewayne Ferguson, 23, and his passenger Alexander Blair Blakeney, 28. Relatives of the two men had reported them missing to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office earlier in the week. They were last seen in the silver Nissan on Savage Street on Jan. 27. The two men disappeared as Ferguson was on his way to pick up the mother of his child. Ferguson and Blakeney were the victims of apparent gunshot wounds. Members of the sheriff’s office have arrested Jonathan Shamar Moore, 18, of Walterboro on two counts of murder. He is expected to face additional charges. Moore is expected to appear before a Colleton County Magistrate on for a bond hearing on the murder charges. The hearing is a formality, as a magistrate judge is not allowed to set bond on a murder charge. Moore will be ordered held without bond and then have a bond hearing before a circuit court judge in the near future. Lt. Tyger Benton, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said “The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit is diligently pursuing additional leads in reference to this case. This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information about this case will be disclosed at this time.” He added, “If you have any information pertaining to this case, you are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or should you choose to remain anonymous, you may call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372) or text TIPSC to CRIMES (274637) or visit the web at sccrimestoppers.com.”