Mass assault results in charges | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 1:48 pm

Five Colleton County High School students will face criminal charges in connection with a video-taped assault on a fellow student that occurred on Jan. 30.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office first learned of the assault at 7:45 p.m. The male victim told his mother of the attack after he returned home from school and she brought him to the sheriff’s office headquarters to file a report on the incident.

The student told the deputy preparing the report that he had not reported the incident to school officials at the time of the attack.

When the deputy asked the victim to relate the details, he pulled out his phone and showed the deputy a video of the assault that had been posted on Facebook.

The student said he was standing in the school bus area when another student approached him and asked to see the victim’s headphones.

After the victim handed over his headphones, the other student suddenly put him in a chokehold.

The victim said he was able to throw his attacker off and punch him.

Then a group of students entered the altercation, beating and kicking the victim.

When the assault ended, the victim got on the bus and went home.

The deputy taking the initial report passed the information on to a school resource officer assigned to the high school.

The investigation continued when school resumed on Jan. 31, and officials were able to identify the five students involved in the assault.

The five students are being charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob and the arrest paperwork has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice for processing.