Martha Nell Adkins | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Martha Adkins

Martha Nell Adkins, 83, of the Lower Stecoah Community in Robbinsville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Asheville, N.C.

A native of Smoaks, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Reba Fender Smoak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Adkins, and her daughters, Jackie Adkins and Phyllis Holder.

Martha enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, and the fellowship of her church family. She loved getting to spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Wolff of Hendersonville, N.C., Joyce Crosby of Walterboro, and Brenda Lee Jackson of Robbinsville, N.C.; her sons, Eddie Adkins of Walterboro, and Lee Adkins of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her sister, Helen Beach of Walterboro. She has 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in the Walterboro area.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Adkins family. An online register is available at www.townson-smithfuneralhome.com.