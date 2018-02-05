Martha Nell Adkins | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm

Martha Nell Adkins, 83, of the Lower Stecoah Community in Robbinsville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Asheville, N.C.

A native of Smoaks, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Reba Fender Smoak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Adkins, and her daughters, Jackie Adkins and Phyllis Holder.

Martha enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, and the fellowship of her church family. She loved getting to spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Wolff of Hendersonville, N.C., Joyce Crosby of Walterboro and Brenda Lee Jackson of Robbinsville, N.C.; her sons, Eddie Adkins of Walterboro and Lee Adkins of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her sister, Helen Beach of Walterboro. She has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in the Walterboro area.