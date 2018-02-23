March for Babies planned for April 15 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:13 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Walterboro March for Babies Kickoff meeting was held Tuesday Feb. 13 at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market. This year’s event is planned for Saturday April 14 at the Museum with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. and a start time of 9 a.m.

Participants in the march help the March of Dimes lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies. According to the March of Dimes, nearly four million babies are born in a year and 382,786 are born preterm, while 120,000 babies are born with a birth defect and 23,446 die before their first birthday.

This year’s local ambassador is Ryan Steven Smith, the two-year-old son of Erica and Romaine Smith, who was born at 34 weeks weighing four pounds and five ounces. “We prayed intently for a son, and God answered our prayers,” said the Smiths. “Ryan experienced jaundice and was treated with phototherapy. Daily his feedings were increased to promote weight gain. Every day was with filled with grace and taught us patience. We were first-time parents and his time in the NICU gave us an opportunity to learn how to care for a newborn.”

“Ryan is now an energetic two-year-old who loves giving hugs and participating in worship at church,” said Erica. “The care and love shown to us by doctors, nurses, friends and family was the greatest blessing for our little family. Thank you for joining our family and countless others at March for Babies this year. Your support funds the research and programs that will help give all babies the best possible start.”

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. By lobbying for policies to protect them, working to radically improve the healthcare they receive, pioneering research to find solutions to the toughest problems and empowering families with the knowledge and tools to have healthier pregnancies, March of Dimes builds on an 80-year legacy of impact and innovation to support every mom and every baby. Visit the websites marchofdimes.org and nacersano.org. For detailed national, state and local perinatal statistics, visit peristats.org. To learn more about the March of Dimes visit www.marchforbabies.org or find them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

To sign up for the April 15 march, go to marchforbabies.org and receive personalized fundraising tools. For more information on the upcoming event, contact Laura Tregner at 843-996-6391 or email Ltregner@marchofdimes.org.