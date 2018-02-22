Man critically injured in fall from ladder | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:10 am

A 42-year-old Walterboro man was critically injured in a fall the afternoon of Feb. 18. The man was working to replace a roof in the 300 block of Carn Street on Feb. 18 at 12:43 p.m. when he fell from a ladder, landing on a set of brick steps. His co-workers found him unconscious with multiple fractures and a head injury. They notified 9-1-1.

Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later and began treating the man. The C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter was placed on standby at Colleton Medical Center. Firefighter-paramedics quickly splinted his fractures, controlled the bleeding and immobilized him for the trip to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center where he was placed on the helicopter and flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.