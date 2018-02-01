Man charged with stabbing brother | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:30 am

A 27-year-old Cottageville man, who allegedly stabbed his older brother, was arrested on an attempted murder charge the morning of Jan. 25.

A 911 call received at approximately 4 a.m. reported a 30-year-old man had been stabbed in the face while he was sleeping at a residence on Gaines Circle in Cottageville.

The caller said the man was attacked by his brother, who fled the scene after the incident.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to the call spotted a man in a white t-shirt covered with blood near the residence.

The man, Matthew Thomas Willoughby, 25, of Cottageville was arrested and placed in the patrol car.

The victim was found bleeding heavily from the facial injury.

He reportedly told deputies he was sleeping when his brother came into the bedroom and attacked him with a knife.

He was transported by ambulance to Colleton Medical Center.

Willoughby reportedly admitted attacking his brother with a wooden-handled knife, which broke during the incident. Deputies recovered the knife at the scene.