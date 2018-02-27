Man charged in Sidneys Road murders | News | The Press and Standard

Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm had two more murder charges added to his record.

On Tuesday Feb. 27, Chisolm was charged with the murders of Lewis Kevin Ramsey and Julie Michelle Poston. Ramsey and Poston, who were shot at their residence at 5429 Sidneys Rd. in Walterboro on Oct. 28, 2016.

Chisolm was served the arrest warrants at the Colleton County Detention Center. He is currently incarcerated on murder charges for a triple homicide that occurred at 21785 Lowcounty Hwy. in Ruffin on May 16, 2017.

Chisolm appeared for a bond hearing on the Sidneys Road charges at the Colleton County Detention Center on Tuesday Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Bond was denied for the two murder charges, first-degree burglary and armed robbery. Bond was set at $10,000 cash surety each for two counts of weapon/possession of a weapon during violent crime.

A future bond hearing will have to be held before a circuit court judge on the murder charges.

If anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.

