Man arrested in shooting | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 2:31 pm

A Walterboro man had bond set at $50,000 in connection with a Feb. 3 shooting incident.

Peris S. Williams, 24, of Walterboro had bond set at $50,000 on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime when he appeared before a Colleton County Magistrate for a bond hearing the afternoon of Feb. 3.

Williams was charged with a pair of incidents that occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 3.

Williams allegedly forced his way into a Wasson Lane home by kicking in the front door and had a verbal argument with the female resident. After the argument, Williams went outside and allegedly fired six shots in the air.

Williams left the residence by car with the female victim trailing him in her vehicle.

When the two cars reached the intersection of Cottageville Highway and Robertson Boulevard about 2 a.m., Williams reportedly began firing at the victim’s car, one bullet hitting the windshield and two striking the driver’s side door.

The female driver reportedly suffered minor injuries but continued tailing him to a residence before going home and contacting law enforcement.

Williams was apprehended by the sheriff’s office at a car wash on South Jefferies Boulevard where he was seen vacuuming his vehicle.

Officers reportedly found a .40 caliber shell casing at the car wash. Another six .40 caliber shells were reportedly found at the residence.