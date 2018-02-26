Maggie Lee Metts | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

HICKORY, N.C.: Mrs. Maggie Lee Metts, 84, of Hickory, N.C., passed away Thursday evening Feb. 22, 2018 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was widow of Ladson O’Neal Metts.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon Feb. 25, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Hughes Cemetery, Cottageville.

Born Sept. 28, 1933 in Cottageville, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Ackerman, Sr. and Ida Ackerman. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family. She loved antique shopping and loved talking about how much she loved helping her dad on the farm.

Surviving are: her children, Mary Lee Metts of Walterboro, Ronald Earl Metts of Walterboro, Donald O’Neal Metts of Hickory, N.C., and Tina Lee Metts of Camden; one that she loved as a son, Danny Hall and his wife Michelle of Hickory, N.C.; grandchildren, Whitney Avant, Hunter Metts, Daniel Bishop, Jonathan Bishop, Melissa Seigler, Courtney Buchanan, Trey Cook and Aubrey Cook; and great-grandchildren, Bryson Avant, Noah Young, Kandence Buchanan, and Emery Buchanan. She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Hali Avant; and a brother, Charlie Ackerman, Jr.

