Lucy O’Quinn Kubik | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Lucy O'Quinn Kubik

Mrs. Lucy O’Quinn Kubik, 89, of Walterboro, entered into life eternal Friday evening Feb. 16, 2018, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Anthony “Pete” Kubik.

Graveside funeral services were held 2 o’clock Monday afternoon Feb. 19, 2018 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Walterboro.

Born March 14, 1928 in Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Charles Eugene O’Quinn and Pearl Luke O’Quinn. She was a member of Great Swamp Baptist Church, where she was a member of the WMU and former Adult Ladies Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Senior Friends at Colleton Medical Center.

Surviving are: her sons, Anthony Wayne Kubik and his wife Pam and Ronald C. Kubik and his wife Donna, all of Walterboro; sister, Marguerite Bennett of Walterboro; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie O’Quinn; and sisters, Annie Ruth Kinard, Betty Jean Thompson and Connie Clonts.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Great Swamp Baptist Church or to The American Heart Association.

Arrangements By: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.