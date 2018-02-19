Lucille Carter Lyons | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Mrs. Lucille Carter Lyons, 88, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday Feb. 13, 2018 at her residence under the care of Hospice Care of South Carolina. She was the widow of the late Eugene Anderson Lyons to whom she was married for 46 years at the time of his death in 1991.

Funeral services were held 3 o’clock Friday afternoon Feb. 16, 2018 at Bedon Baptist Church, Walterboro. The Reverend Wayne Lucas and Mr. Michael Carter officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Born Oct. 22, 1929 in Bamberg, she was a daughter of the late Milton Carter and Annie May Linder Carter. She was the secretary for Lyons Contracting for 50 years. She was a member of Bedon Baptist Church and also attended Grace Advent Christian Church with her family. She was a member of the Coastal Shrine Auxiliary, Chapter 55 for 25 years and was the treasurer for 8 years. She was a life member of Disabled American Veteran Auxiliary and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Walterboro Chapter #147 for many years. Mrs. Lyons was a loving mother and grandmother; and was a devoted wife to her late husband, for whom the Staff Sergeant Eugene A. Lyons Nursing Pavilion at the Veteran’s Victory House is named.

Surviving are: her children, Jack Lyons and his wife Jane of Walterboro, Danny Lyons of Walterboro, Betty Avant of Walterboro and Shirley Lyons of Clinton; grandchildren, Jody Avant of Walterboro, John Lyons and his wife Adriene of Alaska, and Jason Lyons and his wife Angie of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Chandler Lyons, Jordan Lyons, J.D. Lyons, and Dillon Avant; and nephews, Michael Carter and his wife Marcy, and Bobby Carter and his wife Mary Ann. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tina Renee Lyons; brother, Robert C. Carter; and her step-mother, Pauline Carter.

The family would like to thank Hospice Care of South Carolina, as well as her caretakers, Deborah, Lee, Nancy, Mrs. Doris, Angel, Pam, Patricia, and Allison, for all their love, care and help.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina.

Arrangements By: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.