Library’s Salsa classes fun for all | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 10:54 am

By VICKI C. BROWN

Colleton County Memorial Library

Typically, the library is quiet — except when dancers are learning a little Salsa!

Earlier this month, a crowd gathered at the Colleton County Memorial Library and enjoyed watching an amazing Salsa performance. They also had the opportunity to learn the dance themselves. Besides the Latin beat of the music, one could hear feet stomping and people laughing. It was an awesome experience, said Vicki Brown of the library.

Taught by Summer and Dave Nay, instructors at the “The Warehouse” Dance Studio, the lessons were simple, and the performance outstanding. Summer Nay, a former dance champion, gave easy, uncomplicated instructions for the learners to follow. In a matter of minutes, the Salsa students were prepared to dance. No one was ready for the evening to end.

Salsa dancing is just a part of programs provided by the library. Upcoming classes include “Black History,” “Coffee, Tea, Painting and Me,” “Genealogy” and “Cinco de Mayo Monday!”

The Colleton County Memorial Library has changed and developed into a place where people can enjoy learning and participating in new experiences. It’s not just about books.

“We want the library to be a center of learning,” said T.J. Grant, Adult Services Coordinator. “The library has so much to offer now.”

More and more, the library is the place to be. With plenty of books to check out, DVDs, CDs, computer classes, video games, lectures, dance classes, painting classes, crafting, and special programs, there is always something to do and new friends to meet.

Take a look at the website for all the opportunities available at the Colleton County Memorial Library at www.colletoncounty.org.