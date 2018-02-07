Lenten service planned at Bethel U.M.C. | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 7, 2018 11:47 am
Bethel United Methodist Church, 355 Hampton Street, Walterboro will host a Lenten service which will include the imposition of ashes at 12 noon on Ash Wednesday Feb.14. The speaker will be the Rev. Ben Barnett of Bethel U.M.C. Immediately following the service, a complimentary lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. The public is cordially invited. For more information, please call the church office at 843-549-7691.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.