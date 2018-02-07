Lenten service planned at Bethel U.M.C. | News | The Press and Standard

Bethel United Methodist Church, 355 Hampton Street, Walterboro will host a Lenten service which will include the imposition of ashes at 12 noon on Ash Wednesday Feb.14. The speaker will be the Rev. Ben Barnett of Bethel U.M.C. Immediately following the service, a complimentary lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. The public is cordially invited. For more information, please call the church office at 843-549-7691.