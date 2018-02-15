Lawton goes to the Wolves | Sports | The Press and Standard

February 14, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School senior Jalen Antwan Ra’Heem Lawton announced on National Signing Day 2018 that he would attend Newberry College and play football for the Wolves. Lawton, recruited as an inside linebacker, will join the Wolves who compete in NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference (SAC).

Lawton, who maintains a 3.0 GPA, also received an offer from Culver-Stockton College.

As a Cougar, Lawton spent one year on junior varsity and three years on varsity during his high school career. He received numerous athletic awards throughout his career, including Scholar Athlete of the Week, two-time All-Region selection and Varsity Defensive Player of the Year. In addition to football, Lawton participated in track and field for Colleton County.

Lawton committed to Newberry in late January, after garnering interest following a prospect camp held at S.C. State College in the summer. “The Newberry coach came up to me and we spoke — it just so happened that we were going to play a 7-on-7 tournament at Newberry the following week,” said Lawton.

“As I was touring the campus, I fell in love with it,” said Lawton. “The second visit, I got to speak with all the coaches, the admissions office and interact with a few students. I could feel the family atmosphere and knew it was somewhere I could easily fit in. Also, the class sizes don’t normally exceed 20, so I was encouraged by that and knowing I’ll be able to seek help if needed. I knew it was home as soon as I left the campus.”

Lawton is hoping to contribute as a versatile student-athlete who will bring a positive attitude and strong work ethic to Newberry. “Academics played a big role in my decision to attend Newberry,” said Lawton. “Football isn’t forever and can be taken away in the blink of an eye. Many of the coaches at Newberry graduated with degrees in the career field I plan to pursue, so it is a great opportunity to work with them on and off the field.

“Each of my former coaches has played a part in my success,” said Lawton. “They have taught me not only to become a better player, but life lessons to become a better man. I’d like to thank each of them and thank the coaches who recruited me and considered me an asset to their organization.”

“I’d like to thank God for the opportunity and ability to be able to play the sport I love,” said Lawton. “I would also like to thank my family for always believing in me and putting me in the best position to succeed. I’d also like to send special thanks to Veronica Edwards for sticking by my side. To my ‘favorite five,’ I love you all dearly.”

Jalen is the son of Albert and Ericka Lawton of Walterboro.