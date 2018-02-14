Lady Hawks go 2-1 on the week, leaving playoff implications on the line | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity girls’ basketball team went 2-1 last week, picking up a Region IV-AA win over Saint Andrews School (61-33) and a non-region win over Orangeburg Prep (49-46) on Senior Night. They recorded a close region loss against Thomas Heyward (41-39) to finish the week sitting at 10-9 overall and 3-8 in conference play. They have one pivotal region game versus Hilton Head Prep remaining with playoff implications on the line, scheduled to be played Tuesday Feb. 13 on the road.

Against Orangeburg Prep, the Lady Hawks built a 10-point lead several times throughout the game, but the Indians would not surrender. CPA was led by Langley Harter, who scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half. Meredith Ware recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds in the game.

“We beat OP for the first time two weeks ago,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “They wanted to stop any streak we were trying to start. It was a great night for us in several ways — winning on Senior Night is always important, as was sending Emily Martin and Caroline Jones out in style, along with winning a very physical game against a larger team in a close contest.”

The following evening, CPA traveled to St. Andrews in Savannah. The Lady Hawks wasted no time in establishing the pace of the game, jumping out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and then leading by 10 at the half. They built a 23-point lead and held the Lady Lions to three points in the third quarter.

Langley Harter led CPA with 22 points. Anne Garrett Carter scored 16 points, and Meredith Ware contributed 11 assists, 15 rebounds and four points.

“It was a great night as we played as a team and everyone got involved,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “Our role players scored 20-plus points and that type of production makes anyone tough to beat. It makes a coach proud when you see your team starting to understand what team basketball is all about. Meredith dishing out 11 assists with one pass was a thing of art to watch, as was everyone who received a pass from her doing their job by making great shots and smart decisions.”

CPA traveled to Thomas Heyward on Thursday Feb. 8 for a key region make-up game, where they again fell short in the final seconds of the game. Harter led the Lady Hawks with 12 points, and Carter added 11 points.

“We have lost so many games by three or less points all season,” said Brown. “Our goal is to make the playoffs. We believe everything will even itself out on the close games.”