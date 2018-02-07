Lady Hawks fighting for playoff berth | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks (8-8, 2-7) lost a nail-biter at home last Tuesday Jan. 30 to the current SCISA Region IV-AA No. 1-ranked Hilton Head Christian team in a game that saw 10 lead changes in the second half. In the 46-44 loss, neither team saw a lead greater than five points throughout the game. The Lady Hawks missed a three-point shot at the buzzer, to allow the Eagles to escape with the win.

Colleton Prep was led by Anne Garrett Carter who recorded 16 points and four assists. Langley Harter had 12 points and four steals and Meredith Ware added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

“We have been in these types of games all season and we have ended up on the short end of the stick,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “However, tonight it was different — we were not hoping to win, we believed we deserved to win. As a coach, it is frustrating to watch our young ladies go through this so many times this season. They surprised me when they asked what we needed to do to get to the playoffs and play them again.

“Earlier in the year, Hilton Head Christian gave us our biggest loss by 18 points and we felt at that time, it was a big accomplishment as they had been beating everyone by 30 or 40 points. Tonight, we learned we are just as good as they are and we are tired of coming up short.”

The Lady Hawks have four games remaining and will be fighting to lock in a playoff spot in Region IV-AA.

“We still have some business to take care of in the next two weeks to grab the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the region,” said Brown.