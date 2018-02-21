Lady Hawks eliminated from playoffs | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 9:43 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Photo by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton Prep varsity girls’ basketball team was eliminated from post-season play following a 67-37 loss to Spartanburg Day in round one of the SCISA 2018 State Basketball Tournament held Friday Feb. 16. The Lady Hawks finished the 2017-18 season at 11-10 overall and 4-8 in Region IV-AA.

Colleton Prep earned a 32-29 win in their final regular season game over conference foe Hilton Head Prep on the road. Langley Harter recorded 13 points in the game. Senior Emily Martin was named Player of the Game.

Against Spartanburg Day, Meredith Ware led CPA, scoring 13 points and recording 11 rebounds. Langley Harter scored 11 points and Anne Garrett Carter had eight points in the game.

“The game started as a very intense defensive game with both teams trying to set the tone and pace,” said Coach Charlie Brown. “The first quarter was a defensive battle as both teams played pressure defense. During the second quarter, we had our worst shooting quarter of the season, going 2-26. The Lady Griffins went 8-10, including three 3’s, during that same period to take a 38-12 lead at the half.

“In the third period, we scored the first three buckets on steals, followed by layups,” said Brown. “Both teams battled back-and-forth playing evenly for the quarter. I emptied my bench in the fourth period to allow players to gain experience in playoff action.

“I could not be any prouder of this team,” said Brown. “We heard Spartanburg Day was the fastest team in AA, and they may have won the game, but I believe we showed we were the quicker team. We missed 10 layups, 15 shots from the field and three free throws in the second quarter. We could not find the bottom of the basket — when you have shots go three-quarters down and then pop out, it’s just not your night. The second half was pretty even and we made a run or two, but they were able to match us late as they continued to press our bench players.

“It was a great season for our program. We showed growth every day,” said Brown. “The players did not know who their coach was going to be the Friday before the first practice, and then I brought in a completely different approach to the game, and they gave it their all. The only negative I can say about the season is losing Emily Martin and Caroline Jones as departing seniors. As for the future, it is bright with four starters and an experienced bench coming back. We will also be putting together a summer program for all the teams at CPA.

“I would like to thank the families at CPA and the Walterboro community for welcoming me with open arms,” said Brown. “My wife and I lost everything we owned due to Hurricane Irma. Being able to come here was a blessing in our lives.”