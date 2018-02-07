Lady Cougars earn back-to-back region wins | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 11:55 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County girls’ varsity basketball team picked up back-to-back wins in Region 8-AAAA last week against Beaufort High School (41-40) and Hilton Head High School (30-22). The Lady Cougars are now 9-8 overall and 3-5 in region competition.

Against Beaufort, Omari Kirkland and Shantasia Allen each recorded nine points in the game.

Scha’Mari Stephens added eight points and Ashley Savage had five points. Kari Edwards and Zy’Aire Johnson both had four points.

In Friday’s road win over Beaufort, Kirkland led the Lady Cougars with 13 points on the boards. Stephens added six points and Allen recorded five points.

“We picked up two region wins last week which helped improve our chances for making the playoffs,” said Coach Perry Smalls.

“A lot is riding on the next two games and the outcome of some contests throughout the region. It seems like our team is finally believing in our mission. Hopefully, we can put some pressure on the top two teams this week and finish strong.

“We will celebrate our seniors Thursday evening.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to travel to Berkeley (7-1 in Region 8-AAAA) Tuesday Feb. 6 and host Cane Bay (7-1 in Region 8-AAAA) Thursday Feb. 8.