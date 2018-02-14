Lady Cougars celebrate seniors | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County varsity girls’ basketball team ended its 2017-18 season on a high note by celebrating its two seniors, Michelle Holmes and Carlise Washington. The Lady Cougars finished 9-10 overall and 3-7 in Region 8-AAAA but failed to advance to the playoffs.

Against Berkeley High School on Tuesday Feb. 6, the Lady Cougars lost 40-26 on the road. Shantasia Allen led Colleton County with eight points in the game, followed by Omari Kirkland with six points.

In Thursday evening’s 54-34 loss to Stall High School, Kirkland recorded 18 points to lead Colleton County on the boards. Kari Edwards added six points.

Coach Perry Smalls and his Lady Cougars honored a special addition to their team this season on Senior Night last week — Carlise Washington, a special needs student at Colleton County High School. Earlier this season, Washington joined the Lady Cougars and scored the first point of the game during an exhibition start against Wade Hampton. She joined the team again last Thursday in an exhibition start.