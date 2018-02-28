JV Lady Hawks will be young, talent heavy | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:15 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep JV softball team is preparing for a rebuilding season in 2018, after seven starters graduated, including the starting pitching rotation. Last year’s team finished 19-2 under Coach Tiger Martin.

“Gone are many great players from last year’s 19-2 team,” said Martin. “This year’s squad will have to replace seven starters, including the entire pitching staff.”

Although new faces will dominate the JV team this season, they will not lack in experience as many of the players have travel and recreation experience.

“Becca Martin and Sidney Bailey will log most of the innings from the circle,” said Martin. “The two have thrown well in practice and throwing strikes will be the key for both.

“On any given day, either Linley Jones or Jordan Slocum will get the call behind the plate,” said Martin. “The other will play a significant role on our infield defense. Ashlyn Langdale, our lone ninth-grader, brings extra base hit potential to the lineup and we will count on her to drive in runs. Bailee Stanley continues to grow as an athlete and her fielding and throwing skills are much improved from last year, as are Emma Kate Bell’s. I’m also excited to see how well the pair’s hitting improves as the year goes on, with both having potential to be solid players for us.”

Caroline Kinard and Ansley Murdaugh are new faces on the JV team this season. “They’re experienced and talented players,” said Martin. “Mackenzie Pellum transitions up from last year’s middle school team and her bat has picked up a bit more pop over the off season. We’ll also utilize her speed up the middle of our defense. Hannah Strickland, who also moved up from last year’s middle school team, has hit the ball hard in practice and is getting better every day. Kara Fargnoli has shown constant improvement and I’m proud of her efforts.”

Taylor Carroll and Makayla Odum are fifth-graders who will round out Martin’s roster. “They have worked very hard in practice and it’s showing,” said Martin. “Jones, Martin and Slocum are our most experienced players. For us to be successful, they must own leadership roles on this team — not only in games, but every day at practice.

“Overall, we are a young, but more experienced, team with a lot of talent to develop,” said Martin. “We are trying to fill practices with game situations to do just that. No doubt our inexperience will rear its head early on, but I truly expect continuous improvement from this group as the season progresses.”

In preseason scrimmages, the JV Lady Hawks earned a 7-2 win over Branchville and lost a 15-12 decision against Laurence Manning. Becca Martin and Sidney Bailey split time in the circle, while Martin helped her cause with four hits against Laurence Manning. Linley Jones reached four times in the game, while Ansley Murdaugh was credited for her effort on both offense and defense. Jordan Slocum, Ashlyn Langdale and Bailey helped power the offense.

Martin is assisted by Greg Langdale, Mark Tomedolskey and Lauren Stroud.