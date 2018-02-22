JV Cougars hope to produce record season | Spring Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Coach Packy Burke begins his fifth year coaching soccer for Colleton County, where he also serves as the head wrestling coach. Burke brings a wealth of soccer experience to the table, having played since he was 8 and being a 4-year varsity starter in high school, where he served as the captain of his team.

“I am very excited to be back this season to coach the JV boys,” said Burke. “I feel my experience and relationships with the players will be a positive factor in our success. I am looking forward to getting to know the new players and building relationships with the parents as we look to make a run for a record-breaking season.”

Burke has set realistic goals for his team, which is still a growing program. “We want to win games — essentially we want to win them all, but a realistic goal is to win five or six of our matches,” said Burke. “Getting our players prepared for varsity is the focus. This year, we have players that will float between varsity and JV, so we will adjust accordingly throughout the season.”

According to Burke, he has a few new players to watch and some returners who will necessarily play major roles this season. “Brett Beach is aggressive, fast and relentless when winning possession of the ball,” said Burke. “Rett Collins has a strong voice and has proven to be a leader in practice and is a positive influence with other players. Hunter Pinckney is a natural athlete who is coachable and always ready for whatever challenge he is given. Wyatt O’Quinn is in top shape and has raw talent and hustle. He will be a swing player on both varsity and JV.

“Fernando Leyva is a three-sport athlete who will see more time on the field as he has come a long way from last year. Although quiet, he has shown a great deal of aggressive play and knows when to step up his game. Ricardo Reyez-Martinez is skilled and talented with the ball and will be looked to as a playmaker.

“Drew Frank will be our main line of defense in the backfield and will take most of our goal kicks. His defensive leadership will be vital. Darius Johnson has the most experience as goalkeeper and is strong and quick on his feet. He will also see time on offense when we need a quick aggressive attack. Greg Wilson is a returning starter who will play a large roll in our offense and has all the skills necessary for varsity. Robert Adams is quick and willing to learn.”

Coach Jessica Ryan joins Coach Burke this season as an assistant coach. “Coach Ryan is a new addition to the coaching staff who teaches social studies in the district,” said Burke. “She has already proven to be a huge help at practice and someone we can count on every day. It will be a big help to have her on the sidelines for motivation and advice.”

The JV boys’ soccer roster includes Wyatt O’Quinn, Jacob Cox, Zach Miles, Brett Beach, Latron Floyd, Greg Wilson, Fernando Leyva, Rett Collins, Ricardo Reyez-Martinez, Drew Frank, Nate Green, Darius Johnson, George Cudillo, Hunter Pinckney, Robert Adams and Blake Marvin.