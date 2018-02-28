Junior volleyball team wins first place | Sports | The Press and Standard

The 14U Branchville-Colleton Juniors Volleyball team earned a first-place finish in the Winter Heat Silver Bracket held Feb. 17 in North Augusta. The team is comprised of players from surrounding areas and is coached by Hannah Perritte and Skylar Maxey. Pictured (bottom, from left): Cassie Craven, Victoria Douglas, Jordan Slocum, Ashlyn Sarvis and Taylor Tomedolskey. Top from left are Hannah Pyatt, Carlie Erwin, Skylar Maxey, Hannah Perritte, Kaylee Warren and Caroline Kinard.