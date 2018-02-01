Johnsville home destroyed by fire | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:45 am

An unattended debris fire is blamed for a Jan. 26 fire that destroyed a single-story home that was being renovated. Firefighters were called to the home on Yorkshire Road in Johnsville at 11:54 a.m., and the first unit on the scene found approximately 60 percent of the building on fire with flames coming through the roof. The rear of the building had already collapsed. Firefighter-paramedics deployed multiple hand lines to combat the fire, which spread to the nearby woods, burning approximately one-half acre. It took approximately 25 minutes to bring the fire under control. Fire units were on the scene performing overhaul for four hours. No one was injured during the incident. Firefighters used a water tender shuttle to supply water for the firefighting operation.