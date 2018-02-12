John Lewis Bishop III | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

AUGUSTA, GA.: John Lewis Bishop III, age 25, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2018 surrounded by family.

John was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. He is survived by his parents: John Lewis Bishop Jr. and Rose Mary Kelly Bishop; sister: Carmen Bishop McGahee, brother-in-law: Patrick McGahee, nephew: Preston Harvey McGahee and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Lewis Bishop and Essie Miley Bishop of Walterboro and Raymond Douglas Kelly and Earldean Kelly, also of Walterboro. Surviving aunts are Linda Bishop McCarty (Belton), Patricia Kelly Greene (Howard), and Ramona Kelly Hoffman (the late Michael).

John graduated from Greenbrier High School in 2011. He loved music and was a talented guitarist. He enjoyed the hobby of glass blowing, loved to hunt and fish, and enjoyed all types of wildlife and outdoor activities. The Outdoor Dream Foundation sponsored many outdoor experiences during John’s illness. His most memorable trip was an elk hunt in Oregon. He also enjoyed a South African hunt and a senior trip backpacking in the UK.

John touched the lives of so many in a positive way while bravely fighting Ewing’s Sarcoma since the age of 14. His sense of humor never dwindled, his selflessness was prominent and his faith in God and Jesus was unshakeable. He dearly loved his family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his young nephew Preston, with whom he shared a special and loving relationship.

Funeral services will be held Thursday Feb. 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church with the Rev. Greg Porterfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service in the gathering space at Wesley United Methodist Church prior to the service. A private family burial will be held in Westover Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Outdoor Dream Foundation, P. O. Box 802, Anderson, S.C. 29622, www.outdoordream.org and Palmetto Health Foundation; Children’s Oncology/Hematology, www.palmettohealthfoundation.org/foundation/home.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, Ga., 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.