Jim Harrison Gallery to hold opening for exhibit Feb. 10 | News | The Press and Standard

Jim Harrison Gallery to hold opening for exhibit Feb. 10
by The Press and Standard | February 6, 2018 3:48 pm
The Jim Harrison Gallery in Denmark will host the “Jim Harrison Retrospective” from Feb. 10,-March 15. An opening event will be held on Saturday Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“We invite everyone to join us in Denmark for this opportunity to get a glimpse into the life and work of the talented and beloved Southern artist Jim Harrison,” said Teri Harrell, gallery manager. “Throughout his life, Jim Harrison shared his great love of rural America. With a passion to preserve a part of America that is slipping away all too quickly, he captured images of our rural landscapes, coastal areas, and glimpses of beauty in everyday things.”
In this special show – the Jim Harrison Retrospective – visitors will have the opportunity to view images from Jim Harrison’s earliest days as a an artist through his more recent works and learn the story of his journey as an artist. Jim Harrison passed away in June 2016. His gallery and website continue to feature his work – www.jimharrison.com
The Jim Harrison Retrospective will be available for viewing through March 15 during normal gallery hours as follows:
• Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays – 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
• Saturdays – 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
• Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment (must be made in advance by contacting the gallery)
For more information, contact Teri Harrell at Jim Harrison Gallery at 1-800-793-5796.
