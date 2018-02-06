Jim Harrison Gallery to hold opening for exhibit Feb. 10 | News | The Press and Standard

The Jim Harrison Gallery in Denmark will host the “Jim Harrison Retrospective” from Feb. 10,-March 15. An opening event will be held on Saturday Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We invite everyone to join us in Denmark for this opportunity to get a glimpse into the life and work of the talented and beloved Southern artist Jim Harrison,” said Teri Harrell, gallery manager. “Throughout his life, Jim Harrison shared his great love of rural America. With a passion to preserve a part of America that is slipping away all too quickly, he captured images of our rural landscapes, coastal areas, and glimpses of beauty in everyday things.”