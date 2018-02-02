Indians’ home win streak now at 26 | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:48 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Salkehatchie Indians split games last week in NJCAA Region X competition, but improved their home-win streak to 26 following a 78-72 win over Denmark. The Indians lost 82-79 on the road against Cape Fear on Saturday Jan. 27.

In the win over Denmark, Marques Sumner led the Indians with 16 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals. Ryle Owens added 14 points and recorded four rebounds and Deshaw Andrews had 12 points and seven rebounds.

“We need a full house in our upcoming home games, especially Spartanburg Methodist, as it is a key region game,” said Coach Jake Williams. “This is a big region home stand ahead of us. We need all the support we can get to continue our home win streak.”

The Indians were slated to begin a three-game home slate with Spartanburg Methodist coming to town Tuesday Jan. 30. They will face Brunswick Sunday on Feb. 4 and Cape Fear on Wednesday Feb. 7.