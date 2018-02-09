In Photos: The Press and Standard holds Readers’ Choice party | News
by The Press and Standard | February 9, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 6, 2018 at 2:08 pm
Local businessmen and their staffs attended The Press and Standard’s annual Reader’s Choice party last week at the newspaper’s office. Businesses picked up their awards, voted on by Colleton citizens, and enjoyed heavy hors d’oeurves.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.