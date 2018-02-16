In Photos: Colleton Citadel Club oyster roast | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 16, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 2:23 pm
The Colleton County Citadel Club held its annual oyster roast fundraiser last weekend. Funds are used for scholarships for local students.See the photo gallery on walterborolilve.com.
