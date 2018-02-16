Hospital presents annual Frist Awards | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 14, 2018 at 1:57 pm

2018 Frist Humanitarian Awards were presented by Colleton Medical Center on Feb. 8 in the hospital café.

The Frist Humanitarian Award was created in 1971 to honor outstanding individuals for their humanitarian and volunteer activities. Named in honor of Dr. Thomas F. Frist Sr., this award recognizes individuals who serve the community and those in need and whose daily dedication and caregiving epitomize the highest standards of quality and personal commitment.

The Frist Humanitarian Award recognizes three HCA affiliated individuals including:

• an employee who goes beyond day-to-day responsibilities in his/her overall service to the community

• a volunteer who gives unselfishly to the community and to patients within our facilities

• a physician who displays a concern for the well-being of others beyond his/her day to day physician responsibilities

The winners were:

• Gregory Hiser, PharmD, HCA Innovators Award for Service Exellence;

• Lisa Morrison, volunteer, Frist Humanitarian Award;

• Patricia Crosby, RN, HCA Excellence in Nursing Award for Professional Mentoring;

• Alison Jirel, RN, BSN, CNOR, HCA Excellence in Nursing Award for Compassionate Care;

• Sanjay Kumar, M.D., Frist Humanitarian Physician Award;

• William Sandy Bynum II, vice president for business development, Frist Humanitarian Employee Award.