Horse races Sunday afternoon at new track on Bells Highway | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 23, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 11:25 am
Quarter horse racing is scheduled Sunday afternoon at the new racetrack on Bells Highway. The track is on the left about a 1/2 mile after the hill at Jones Swamp bridge, just past Pellum’s Body Shop.
These photos were from the January races.
